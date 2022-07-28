0
Thursday 28 July 2022 - 03:05

Germany Approves Sale of 100 Howitzers to Ukraine

Story Code : 1006399
Germany Approves Sale of 100 Howitzers to Ukraine
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) has already started manufacturing the howitzers, the Panzerhaubitze 2000 model, the full run of which will take several years to complete, the magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing a spokesperson for manufacturer KMW.

It added that it was not yet clear when the first of the howitzers could be delivered.

Ukraine has pleaded for the West to send more and better artillery as the country runs out of ammunition for its existing Soviet-era arsenal, which is dwarfed by Russia's.
