Intelligence Min. Reveals New Info on Detained Mossad Spies

Islam Times - Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Wednesday revealed a set of new information about the detained Mossad spy team in Iran.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry recently arrested a network of agents working for the Israeli spy agency, Mossad.The ministry today, issued a statement that contains more details related to the issue.The ministry revealed that the goal of terrorists affiliated with the Zionist regime was to explode a vital defense industry center of the country which the Zionists had designed the most complex combined methods to identify the geography of the target and destroy it extensively.The operational elements of the team are members of the terrorist and mercenary group 'Komalah', who were directly selected for this mission by the chieftain of that group and introduced to the Mossad officers.According to the statement, the amount of equipment that was confiscated from the terrorists was such great that it was not possible to carry them directly by the members of the operational team.Some of the weapons and equipment seized from the terrorists include 8 very strong bombs for exploding the main target and 8 small bombs for destroying the team's equipment after the main operation, special technical tools for disrupting the control systems of the target environment as well as for remote detonation, and complete set of make-up tools, wigs, and tools for changing fingerprints.