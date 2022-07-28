0
Thursday 28 July 2022 - 03:11

Intelligence Min. Reveals New Info on Detained Mossad Spies

Story Code : 1006401
Intelligence Min. Reveals New Info on Detained Mossad Spies
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry recently arrested a network of agents working for the Israeli spy agency, Mossad.

The ministry today, issued a statement that contains more details related to the issue.

The ministry revealed that the goal of terrorists affiliated with the Zionist regime was to explode a vital defense industry center of the country which the Zionists had designed the most complex combined methods to identify the geography of the target and destroy it extensively.

The operational elements of the team are members of the terrorist and mercenary group 'Komalah', who were directly selected for this mission by the chieftain of that group and introduced to the Mossad officers.

According to the statement, the amount of equipment that was confiscated from the terrorists was such great that it was not possible to carry them directly by the members of the operational team. 

Some of the weapons and equipment seized from the terrorists include 8 very strong bombs for exploding the main target and 8 small bombs for destroying the team's equipment after the main operation, special technical tools for disrupting the control systems of the target environment as well as for remote detonation, and complete set of make-up tools, wigs, and tools for changing fingerprints.
Comment


Featured Stories
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
27 July 2022
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
27 July 2022
This picture shows the photo of Iran
Iraqi hacker group 'ALtahrea Team' targets Israeli IT, e-commerce companies in major cyber attack
27 July 2022
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
26 July 2022
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022