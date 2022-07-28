0
Thursday 28 July 2022 - 03:38

Israel's Claim on Arms in Civilian Areas, Psychological War: Hamas

Fawzi Barhoum said on Wednesday that these images and data "come within the framework of the ongoing psychological war to harm the resistance and its popular incubator and incite public opinion against it." 

"These rumors and lies will not succeed in undermining the will of our Palestinian people and our people in the Gaza Strip," he went on to say, stressing that "what the occupation could not achieve in military and security battles will not be achieved by spreading rumors, lies and psychological warfare."

Barhoum said that the Palestinian people along with the valiant resistance continue to form a great team, stressing that the resistance will continue to fight its sacred battles with the enemy despite all attempts of disinformation.

In the same context, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem confirmed that "the images and information broadcast by the Zionist enemy army about the presence of weapons in civilian areas in the Gaza Strip are sheer lies and slander," noting that "the publication of these images reflects the real crisis the enemy is facing against human rights institutions and international bodies."

Qassem explained that "some of the scenes published by the army are of places the enemy committed massacres in against civilians during the Seif Al-Quds battle, and they are now being brought before international legal bodies."

The Israeli army had published scenes taken by its drones over the Gaza Strip, which showed civilian and industrial facilities the Israeli army claimed were being used as a cover for activities linked to the resistance.
