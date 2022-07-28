0
Thursday 28 July 2022 - 03:39

Western Attempts to Divide Russian Civil Unity Doomed to Fail: Russian Foreign Ministry

Western Attempts to Divide Russian Civil Unity Doomed to Fail: Russian Foreign Ministry
“The maniacal desire of European politicians to cancel the Russian world, which unites all our compatriots in near and remote foreign countries, everyone who is truly interested in Russia, who cares about its future, and [to cancel] the humanitarian ties of Russian non-governmental organizations that took years to build is bewildering,” he said.

“Once again, we note that such steps of the West aim to complicate the direct communication of our countries’ civil society, interested in unbiased and honest exchange of opinions on the most relevant issues, as much as possible. We are certain that the attempts to divide this unity are doomed to fail,” the diplomat added.

He pointed out the July 21 EU decision to extend the sanctions regime on “Russian citizens and companies, artists, organizations working in cultural and humanitarian cooperation area and in public diplomacy.”

“These include the Russkiy Mir Foundation and the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund,” Nechayev noted.
