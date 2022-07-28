0
Thursday 28 July 2022 - 03:40

Lavrov: West Prone to Slapping Sanctions on Any Country ‘Deemed Irritating’

Story Code : 1006404
“I have no doubts at all that if necessary, they will do the same to any other country, which somehow would be irritating them,” Russia’s top diplomat stated addressing members of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. “I have already mentioned China as their possible next target.”

“This is a very telling example of how the Americans truly approach honest competition,” Lavrov said, commenting on the West’s sanctions.

The Russian top diplomat said China is the world’s number one economy and that is recognized by everyone.

“China has attained these results by acting based on the rules previously set by the West – the International Monetary Fund [IMF], the World Bank, the World Trade Organization [WTO], regulations regarding the settlement of disputes and [issues of] competition. China had accepted all of these rules to cultivate its economy,” Lavrov remarked.

“So what happened next?” Russia’s foreign minister asked, pointing out that China managed to triumph over the West as far as the economy is concerned.

“For a couple of years now, the US Treasury Secretary and other officials started speaking about reforming the Bretton Woods institutions, and about reforming the WTO [the World Trade Organization] and that such reforms must be handled by the United States and Europe without any third party’s interference in drafting new regulations,” Lavrov noted.
