0
Thursday 28 July 2022 - 03:36

FBI charges former Lebanese MP's ex-bodyguard with gun smuggling

George Ajaltouni allegedly shipped hundreds of firearms from Ohio to Lebanon
Story Code : 1006416
Lebanese member of parliament Gebran Bassil (R) arrives to attend the first session of the newly-elected assembly at its headquarters in the capital Beirut, on 31 May 2022 (AFP)
Lebanese member of parliament Gebran Bassil (R) arrives to attend the first session of the newly-elected assembly at its headquarters in the capital Beirut, on 31 May 2022 (AFP)

George Ajaltouni allegedly purchased weapons at gun shows and dealerships in Ohio and shipped them to Lebanon by hiding them in secret compartments in modified cars, according to an indictment reviewed by Middle East Eye.

Between May 2011 and September 2014, Ajaltouni worked with another Lebanese man, Jean Youssef Issa, to send hundreds of firearms, mainly handguns, to Lebanon.

Issa was recently arrested after a red notice was issued by Interpol. Ajaltouni, 47, is currently believed to be residing in Batroun, Lebanon, which is also the hometown of Bassil, who served as foreign minister from 2014 to 2020.
The FBI has also released an indictment for Nakhle “Mike” Nader, a former Cleveland, Ohio, resident and acquaintance of Ajaltouni. Nader has been charged with four counts of income tax evasion related to various businesses he owned and operated in Ohio.


#Batrouniyat - @FBI charges @Gebran_Bassil bodyguard, George Ajaltouni & Youssef Issa 4 smuggling weapons from #Ohio & Nakhle Nader for tax evasion. Issa caught by #Interpol, Ajaltouni & Nader believed to be hiding in #Batroun. #حزب_الله_ارهابي #عهد_العهر #جبران_باسيل #ميشال_عون pic.twitter.com/hDWaOGhJxI
— Joyce (@JoyceJ010) July 27, 2022


The indictments were filed between 2016 and 2019 but were unsealed on Tuesday. Shortly after their release, pictures appeared online of Bassil and Ajaltouni together at a table having drinks.
A second image shows Ajaltouni shaking hands with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.
Bassil has long been dogged by corruption allegations and was sanctioned by the US in 2020. Bassil leads the FPM, Lebanon's largest Christian political party, which is aligned with Hezbollah.
In the past, Lebanon has been reluctant to extradite its citizens. The country is home to Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor Chairman who made a daring escape to his home country from Japan in 2019 after facing charges of financial misconduct.
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
27 July 2022
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
27 July 2022
This picture shows the photo of Iran
Iraqi hacker group 'ALtahrea Team' targets Israeli IT, e-commerce companies in major cyber attack
27 July 2022
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
26 July 2022
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
North Korea Accuses US of Biological Warfare in Ukraine
24 July 2022
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
Turkey again Targets Northern Syria with Artillery, Mortars
24 July 2022
Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on December 31, 2021.
UN top court greenlights probe into Rohingya genocide as military junta fumes
24 July 2022