0
Thursday 28 July 2022 - 11:16

Only US to Blame for Potential Major Conflict in South China Sea: Expert

Story Code : 1006462
Only US to Blame for Potential Major Conflict in South China Sea: Expert
"The so-called major incident is exactly a US-made conflict. While (US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely) Ratner claimed 'a major incident or accident in the region' triggered by China is a matter of time, it exactly shows that it is the US that may send shockwaves in the South China Sea sooner or later," The Global Times newspaper quoted him as saying, TASS reported.
 
According to the expert, from time to time, US politicians make alarming statements that only aggravate tensions. He reiterated that before the 2020 presidential election in the US, then President Donald Trump announced that his administration could take the risk of attacking with drones the islands in the South China Sea controlled by Beijing.
 
"Those were dangerous provocations. If the US really does so, a military clash is bound to occur between China and the US in the South China Sea and beyond," the expert noted.
 
On Tuesday, Ratner said that the actions of China’s People’s Liberation Army were fraught with causing "a major incident or accident in the region." According to him, over the past five years, the number of "unsafe" interceptions of Western warplanes and warships by the Chinese military has sharply increased.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
Trump: US Now a
Trump: US Now a 'Cesspool of Crime', a 'Beggar Nation'
28 July 2022
Kim Says North Korea Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons against Aggressors
Kim Says North Korea Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons against Aggressors
28 July 2022
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
27 July 2022
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
27 July 2022
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
27 July 2022
This picture shows the photo of Iran
Iraqi hacker group 'ALtahrea Team' targets Israeli IT, e-commerce companies in major cyber attack
27 July 2022
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
26 July 2022
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
Sayyed Nasrallah: No Israeli Target Out of Hezbollah’s Missile Reach
26 July 2022
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
Spies Tried to Force Me to Take Anti-Russia Stance: Serbian Minister
25 July 2022
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
IRGC After, But Not Reliant on, Advanced Arms: Chief Commander
25 July 2022
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
25 July 2022