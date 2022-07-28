Iran Won’t Walk Back from Anti-dominance Position: Raisi

Islam Times - Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic of Iran wouldn’t walk back from its position against dominance-seekers and that's because the Iranian people demand it.

Speaking in rally of supporters in Hamedan, Raisi said the Iranian people have frustrated the enemies as they know that the Iranian nation is risk-taking and prepared to defend their country.The enemy is determined to alienate the Iranian nation from their ideals, but the conspiracy will be unfolded like any other plots of the enemies, he noted.When the White House officially announces that the Iranian nation’s resistance has neutralized all the American sanctions and economic pressure, this means that the presence of the people produces power for the country, Sayyed Raisi emphasized.