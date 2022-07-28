‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Twelve Palestinians In the West Bank
Palestinian media outlets reported that the Zionist occupation forces stormed the Sinjar area in al-Khalil, al-Jalazone refugee camp, Silwad town in Ramallah, al-Yamoun and Burqin towns in Jenin, al-Dheisheh refugee camp and al-Doha town in Bethlehem, and kidnapped twelve Palestinians.
Also on Wednesday, the occupation troops also detained ten Palestinians including three children in the occupied West Bank.