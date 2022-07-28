‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Twelve Palestinians In the West Bank

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped twelve Palestinians on Thursday in the occupied West Bank.

Also on Wednesday, the occupation troops also detained ten Palestinians including three children in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian media outlets reported that the Zionist occupation forces stormed the Sinjar area in al-Khalil, al-Jalazone refugee camp, Silwad town in Ramallah, al-Yamoun and Burqin towns in Jenin, al-Dheisheh refugee camp and al-Doha town in Bethlehem, and kidnapped twelve Palestinians.