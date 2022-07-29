0
Friday 29 July 2022 - 03:39

Israel Warned against Judaization of Gate to Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

Story Code : 1006566
Israel Warned against Judaization of Gate to Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound
Sheikh Muhammad Hussein condemned the Judaization plan proposed by "the so-called Temple Mount Groups."

The plan apparently includes a proposal for the Tel Aviv regime to replace the sand hill and wooden bridge that connects Magharbeh Gate with Al-Buraq ("Western") Wall plaza with a new bridge ornamented with verses from the Torah.

"This plan is aimed at controlling the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and allowing Israeli occupation forces and settlers to raid it night and day without being monitored," said Sheikh Hussein. "This will have dangerous consequences for the security of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Muslim worshippers."

The senior official pointed out that the Israeli occupation authorities will have to take the blame for the consequences of this threat to the third holiest place for Muslims everywhere.

In the same statement, Sheikh Hussein also called on the people of al-Quds to reject the military order which allows Israeli officials to obtain wills and other inheritance documents through the courts. "This is intended to make it easier for Palestinian land to be taken and sold to illegal settlers. It is part of the dangerous colonial Judaization strategy to extend Israeli sovereignty over the whole city (of al-Quds)."

In conclusion, he called for international pressure to put an end to Israeli aggression against al-Quds, the holy sites in the city and its residents.
Comment


Featured Stories
Donbass Official: Ukraine Shells Prison Holding POWs
Donbass Official: Ukraine Shells Prison Holding POWs
EU Admits Top Officials’ Phones Hacked Using ‘Israeli’ Spyware
EU Admits Top Officials’ Phones Hacked Using ‘Israeli’ Spyware
29 July 2022
Xi Tells Biden Not to ‘Play with Fire’, Stick to ‘One China’ Policy over Taiwan
Xi Tells Biden Not to ‘Play with Fire’, Stick to ‘One China’ Policy over Taiwan
29 July 2022
US Selling $8.4 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets and Other Weapons to Germany
US Selling $8.4 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets and Other Weapons to Germany
29 July 2022
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
28 July 2022
Trump: US Now a
Trump: US Now a 'Cesspool of Crime', a 'Beggar Nation'
28 July 2022
Kim Says North Korea Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons against Aggressors
Kim Says North Korea Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons against Aggressors
28 July 2022
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
27 July 2022
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
27 July 2022
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
27 July 2022
This picture shows the photo of Iran
Iraqi hacker group 'ALtahrea Team' targets Israeli IT, e-commerce companies in major cyber attack
27 July 2022
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
26 July 2022
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022