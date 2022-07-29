Iran: US-Supported Barbarity of Israel Not to Avert Regime's Certain Destiny

Islam Times - Tehran on Thursday blasted the Israeli regime for demolishing the homes belonging to Palestinian families in the occupied West Bank, and said that Washington-supported barbarity will not change the inevitable fate of the Tel Aviv regime.

"The continuation of this barbarism, which he said takes place under the US unconditional support, will not change the inevitable fate of the Zionist apartheid regime," he stressed.

Israeli troops razed down six Palestinian houses East of Ariha on Wednesday, in a move that has been numerously condemned as the Tel Aviv regime’s policy of dispossession and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

A new report revealed that Israeli forces destroyed about 1,032 Palestinian homes and buildings in the occupied cities of West Bank and East Al-Quds in 2021.

According to a report published by Land Research Center of the Arab Studies Society in mid-June, 361 Palestinian-owned structures were demolished during that period, displacing 1,834 Palestinians, including 954 children, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

The report also pointed out that Israeli forces have demolished 671 facilities providing various services for more than 5,455 Palestinians, including 2,600 children and 1,800 women.

It further added 93 wells that supplied water for 1,800 dunums of Palestinian agricultural land were demolished last year, in addition to 216 barns housing more than 16,400 heads of sheep.

Israel routinely demolishes Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and East Al-Quds, claiming that the structures have been built without permits, which are almost impossible to obtain. They also sometimes order Palestinian owners to demolish their own houses or pay the costs of the demolition.

At least 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani stated that the Zionists' act was "an example of destruction, shooting, massacre, violence, suppression, arrest of even children, destruction of agricultural lands, and cutting off the trees done by the occupying Israeli regime every single day".