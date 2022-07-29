0
Friday 29 July 2022 - 04:58

China Refutes US Senate Report on "Spying on Fed"

Story Code : 1006572
China Refutes US Senate Report on "Spying on Fed"
Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday refuted a US report against China, saying it is political disinformation fabricated by a handful of Senate Republicans and completely ungrounded, Xinhua news agency reported.
 
He made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the so-called report released by Republican staff members of the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
 
The so-called report said that US Federal Reserve employees were offered contracts with Chinese talent recruitment programs and asked to provide information on US economy, interest rate changes and other policies.
 
"It seems that some US politicians might be suffering a 'China-phobia' or persecutory delusion and displaying quite serious symptoms. We noted that the Federal Reserve has sent a letter to the Senators concerned, expressing doubts and dissatisfaction with the report's content," Zhao stated
 
"This says a great deal about the nature of this so-called report," he added.
