0
Friday 29 July 2022 - 09:19

Taliban Urged to Supply Iran’s Water Share

Story Code : 1006598
Taliban Urged to Supply Iran’s Water Share
In a telephone conversation with the acting head of Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called on the Taliban government to remove “artificial barriers” to the realization of Iran’s water rights.

Amirabdollahian said a ranking delegation from Iran’s Ministry of Energy were to travel to Afghanistan to work towards the removal of obstacles and discuss Iran’s water right from the Hirmand River.

Iran and Afghanistan have been locked in the protracted dispute for decades. The two sides signed a water-sharing accord in 1973, under which Afghanistan pledged to deliver an average of 820 million cubic meters of water per annum to Iran.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly criticized Afghanistan for failing to honor the agreement.

On Wednesday, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi called for “serious” pursuit of Iran’s water rights from Hirmand.

The president instructed the country’s foreign and energy ministers to take up the matter as a priority, asserting that “a popular government would, under no pretexts, back down from pursuing the nation’s rights,” Iran News Agency reported.

Adding to his remarks, Amirabdollahian said Kabul’s allowing Tehran to exercise its water right in the dispute served as an “important barometer” of the Afghan governing body’s commitment to its international obligations towards the Islamic Republic.

He pointed to the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan’s dependence on Hirmand’s water, saying if the issue was not “expeditiously and seriously” resolved, it would have an adverse effect on the other areas of cooperation between the countries.

The Afghan official, for his part, described the countries’ relations as “brotherly and aimed at helping the Afghan nation.”

“We are committed to allowing Iran to exercise its water right,” he added, proposing formation of a joint technical and operational team that could restore the water’s direction towards the Iranian territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
Donbass Official: Ukraine Shells Prison Holding POWs
Donbass Official: Ukraine Shells Prison Holding POWs
EU Admits Top Officials’ Phones Hacked Using ‘Israeli’ Spyware
EU Admits Top Officials’ Phones Hacked Using ‘Israeli’ Spyware
29 July 2022
Xi Tells Biden Not to ‘Play with Fire’, Stick to ‘One China’ Policy over Taiwan
Xi Tells Biden Not to ‘Play with Fire’, Stick to ‘One China’ Policy over Taiwan
29 July 2022
US Selling $8.4 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets and Other Weapons to Germany
US Selling $8.4 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets and Other Weapons to Germany
29 July 2022
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
28 July 2022
Trump: US Now a
Trump: US Now a 'Cesspool of Crime', a 'Beggar Nation'
28 July 2022
Kim Says North Korea Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons against Aggressors
Kim Says North Korea Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons against Aggressors
28 July 2022
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
27 July 2022
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
America ‘On Its Knees’: Trump Touts Elections Lies, Hints At 2024 White House Run
27 July 2022
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
South Africa: “Israel” Must Be Declared Apartheid
27 July 2022
This picture shows the photo of Iran
Iraqi hacker group 'ALtahrea Team' targets Israeli IT, e-commerce companies in major cyber attack
27 July 2022
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
IRGC Speedboats Equipped with Undetectable Systems: Commander
26 July 2022
Future of Ukraine War
Future of Ukraine War
26 July 2022