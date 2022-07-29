Xi Tells Biden Not to ‘Play with Fire’, Stick to ‘One China’ Policy over Taiwan

Islam Times - Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned his American counterpart Joe Biden not to “play with fire” over the Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), urging the US leader to abide by the “one China” policy.

Xi and Biden held a phone call for more than two hours on Thursday, the White House said in a statement, just three days after Beijing warned of “strong measures” if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went through with a potential visit to self-ruled Taiwan.“Public opinion cannot be violated. Those who play with fire will be burnt. I hope the US can clearly see this,” Xi said, according to a readout from the Xinhua news agency.The scheduled phone call – the two leaders’ fifth since Biden came to power early last year – also touched on other issues, including strategic competition, global security and Ukraine.The strong warning is the latest in a string of similar warnings issued from Beijing in response to reports last week that the 82-year-old Pelosi, a Democrat who is second in the presidential line of succession, could pay a visit to Taipei in August.Pelosi’s plan to visit the island — yet to be confirmed by the senior Democrat herself — was expected to dominate the phone conversation between Xi and Biden.To further escalate the already heightened tension between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group, including a guided missile destroyer and a guided missile cruiser, which had left Singapore on Monday, entered the South China Sea, which is almost entirely claimed by China.Xi further urged Biden to stick to the “one China” principle that recognizes Beijing, not Taipei, diplomatically, warning him against supporting Taiwan's independence.Under the “one China” policy, nearly all countries across the globe recognize Beijing’s sovereignty over Chinese Taipei, including the US, which has no formal diplomatic ties with the territory but continues to support its anti-China stance and to supply it with massive amounts of armaments.“This is about keeping the lines of communication open with the president of China, one of the most consequential bilateral relationships that we have, not just in that region, but around the world, because it touches so much,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters ahead of the call.