Islam Times - The new Zionist Spirit joint ticket would make it into the ‘Israeli’ entity’s Knesset if elections were held today, according to a poll released by Channel 12 News on Thursday.

The survey also found that Zionist Spirit would win four seats, which would be enough to make Benjamin Netanyahu the Zionist regime’s prime minister if it so chose.Netanyahu’s bloc would win 57 seats, and together with Zionist Spirit’s four it would have 61 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, the poll showed.The poll, released by ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 News on July 28 distributed the number of seats for every political party as the following:Likud | 33Yesh Atid | 23Kahol Lavan-New Hope | 11Religious Zionism | 9Shas | 8UTJ | 7Joint List | 6Meretz | 5Labor Party | 5Yisrael Beiteinu | 5Zionist Spirit | 4UAL | 4Zionist Spirit is a joint ticket formed by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and former lawmaker Yoaz Hendel.The poll found that Netanyahu’s Likud party would win 33 seats, one less than in the previous poll on July 11.Yesh Atid held steady at 23 seats, while the Kahol Lavan-New Hope alliance fell from 13 seats in the last poll to 11 in this one.The poll was conducted by Mano Geva and the Midgam Company together with iPanel. It surveyed 503 adult respondents, and the margin of error is 4.4 percent.