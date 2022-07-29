0
Friday 29 July 2022 - 21:41

Russia Holds Kiev Responsible for East Ukraine Jail Attack that Killed 40

Daniil Bezsonov, a spokesman for the Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region, said that at least 40 Ukrainian POWs were killed and 75 others were injured when Ukrainian shelling hit a prison in the town of Olenivka.

The Ukrainian troops were taken captives after the fierce fighting over Ukraine’s Azov Sea port of Mariupol, where they holed up at the giant Azovstal steel mill for months.

"A missile strike from the US-made multiple launch rocket system (HIMARS) was carried out on a pre-trial detention center in the area of the settlement of Olenivka, where Ukrainian military prisoners of war, including fighters from the Azov battalion, are being held," the defense ministry said in its daily briefing.

Ukraine attacks Russian forces in south, missiles hit near Kiev

In recent days, Ukraine has intensified its attacks against Russian forces in the south of the war-ravaged country. On Thursday, Russia attacked the suburbs of Kiev for the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, which began in late February.

Fifteen people were injured when missiles hit military installations in Vyshhorod district on the edge of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, RIA news agency said Russian security services had uncovered a group of Ukrainian agents in Kherson who had been paid to pass on the map coordinates of Russian forces there to Ukraine for targeting with artillery.

Two people in the southern seaside town of Koblevo were blown up by a sea mine while swimming despite a ban, Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

Hopes for reopening Ukrainian ports amid fighting rages

As the fighting raged, international efforts continued to try to reopen Ukrainian ports and allow exports of grain and other commodities.

Allowing safe passage for grain shipments from Ukraine should ease shortages that have left tens of millions of people around the world facing soaring food prices and hunger.

Russia and Ukraine struck a deal last week to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports, but United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said "crucial" details for the safe passage of vessels were still being worked out.

Griffiths was hopeful the first shipment of grain from a Ukrainian Black Sea port could take place as early as Friday.
