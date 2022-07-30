0
Saturday 30 July 2022 - 07:05

Fatal Monsoon Rains Kill Over 300 in Pakistan

Story Code : 1006734
Fatal Monsoon Rains Kill Over 300 in Pakistan
According to the National Disaster Management Authority [NDMA]’s data released on Thursday, the disaster so far has claimed 357 lives, left 408 injured, damaged over 23,700 houses, and swept away 52 bridges linking various parts of the country.

The floods have also killed 1,787 livestock and damaged 977 kilometers of roads elsewhere.

In a statement on Friday, the NDMA warned that water flows in the Chenab River will reach “medium to high flood” within the next 24 hours, advising concerned civil administrations to people living along the banks of the river and in the vicinity of adjoining nullahs about the expected increase of water flows.

It also advised locals to shift their cattle away from low-lying areas adjacent to the river, adding that vehicle movement in low-lying areas and at-risk areas should be restricted.

The NDMA also forewarned travelers and tourists about risks posed at flood-vulnerable locations and stressed that police and local administrations should divert tourists to safe waiting areas with a sufficient supply of food, water, and essential medicines in case of dangerous road conditions.

As local authorities declared, more than 200 villagers in Lasbela and 2300 individuals from 4 villages in the Othal area of Balochistan have been evacuated to safer places.

The NDMA and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities [PDMAs] have established dozens of makeshift camps for the homeless. All civic agencies and rescue services will remain alert and ensure the availability of personnel and equipment during the next 24 hours, especially in at-risk areas.

Pakistan Army, Navy, FC, and Rangers troops are constantly assisting the civil administration and local communities in all flood-affected areas. The Pakistani military has so far dispatched two helicopters to help with the rescue work in the flood-stricken villages.

Prime Minister Shaba Sharif tweeted Thursday that Pakistan is facing the challenges of climate change and stressed the need to address the problem of current flash flooding.

“Climate change is an undeniable reality of our times and has serious consequences for developing countries like Pakistan ... The government is aligning its development goals with the climate change requirements,” he said.

As the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted, the country will face more rains during the ongoing week, and monsoon currents likely to shift and intensify in upper and central parts of Pakistan.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
30 July 2022
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
30 July 2022
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
30 July 2022
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
29 July 2022
Donbass Official: Ukraine Shells Prison Holding POWs
Donbass Official: Ukraine Shells Prison Holding POWs
29 July 2022
EU Admits Top Officials’ Phones Hacked Using ‘Israeli’ Spyware
EU Admits Top Officials’ Phones Hacked Using ‘Israeli’ Spyware
29 July 2022
Xi Tells Biden Not to ‘Play with Fire’, Stick to ‘One China’ Policy over Taiwan
Xi Tells Biden Not to ‘Play with Fire’, Stick to ‘One China’ Policy over Taiwan
29 July 2022
US Selling $8.4 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets and Other Weapons to Germany
US Selling $8.4 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets and Other Weapons to Germany
29 July 2022
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
28 July 2022
Trump: US Now a
Trump: US Now a 'Cesspool of Crime', a 'Beggar Nation'
28 July 2022
Kim Says North Korea Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons against Aggressors
Kim Says North Korea Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons against Aggressors
28 July 2022
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
27 July 2022