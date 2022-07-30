0
Saturday 30 July 2022 - 09:41

Iranian FM: Iran After Robust Deal in JCPOA Talks

Iranian FM: Iran After Robust Deal in JCPOA Talks
In a meeting with the cultural attachés serving at the diplomatic missions of Iran abroad, held in Tehran on Thursday, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian expounded on the latest developments in the negotiations for the termination of sanctions and revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Highlighting the Foreign Ministry’s plan to proceed with the negotiations, Amir Abdollahian underlined that Iran seeks to strike a good, robust and sustainable agreement.

He also pointed to the Foreign Ministry’s focus on economic diplomacy, describing it as a major subject in the country’s foreign policy agenda.

He further highlighted the great potential and capabilities of the Iranian expatriates, saying the Foreign Ministry tries to facilitate their consular, cultural, and social affairs.

In July 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, with world powers, agreeing to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. However, former US president Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the agreement in May 2018 and re-imposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to abandon some of the pact's commitments.

The talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal began in Vienna in April 2021 but were suspended in March of this year due to political differences between Tehran and Washington.

The talks resumed in late June in Qatar's capital, Doha, after a three-month hiatus, but failed to resolve the differences.
