Zionist Settlers Gun Down Palestinian Teen in Occupied Ramallah

Islam Times - The Zionist settlers, guarded by the occupation forces, on Friday gunned down a Palestinian teen during clashes in al-Mughayyir village, east of Ramallah ,West Bank.

Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement that Nash’at Abu Alia, 16, succumbed to his critical wounds as a result of live ammunition fired by Israeli clashes in the chest in the course of confrontations in the village.The confrontations broke out when Israeli occupation forces and settlers violently cracked down on a rally against settler attacks in the village.At least 11 Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces Friday during the weekly protest against Israeli settlement construction and expansion in the village of Kafr Qaddum, the West Bank province of Qalqilia, local sources said.