Saturday 30 July 2022 - 11:04

West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM

“The West’s military strategy does not work, it has failed,” he said, noting that the chances of settling the conflict in Ukraine are slim without negotiations between Russia and the United States.

Orban slammed the idea that the Ukrainian army would be able to defeat Russia with Western weapons as delusion. In his opinion, the EU sanctions, which were supposed to destabilize Russia, did not work either. The entire world is not united against Russia, he said.

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, in this situation it is necessary to work out a new system of European security.

“You don’t put out the fire with a flamethrower. America has a key role to play here. This is called a proxy war. The West is half-involved in the war, a new European security system must be agreed upon, and since we [the European Union] do not have a unified army, we must again expect European stability from a Russian-American agreement,” he added.

Russian launched on February 24 a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

In response to Russia’s decision, the West began to gradually impose large-scale sanctions against it. At the same time, Western states began to supply Kiev with weapons and military equipment worth billions of dollars at the current stage.
