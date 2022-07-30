0
Saturday 30 July 2022 - 12:38

Pope Calls Canada Indigenous Abuse 'Genocide'

Story Code : 1006779
Pope Calls Canada Indigenous Abuse
Pope Francis said Saturday the decades-long abuse of Indigenous schoolchildren across Canada amounted to "genocide", as he warned upon his return to Rome that he needed to slow down his travel pace -- or resign, according to the AFP.

On Saturday, aboard the papal plane, he used the word "genocide" to describe the decades of maltreatment and sexual abuse against Canada's Indigenous children. 

"I didn't say the word (in Canada) because it didn't come to my mind, but I did describe the genocide. And I asked for forgiveness for this process which was genocide," he told reporters.

During his six-day "penitential pilgrimage" across Canada this week, the 85-year-old pope offered a historic apology to the First Nations, Metis and Inuit people, who have been waiting for years for such an acknowledgement from the head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics.

The Pope on Friday met with Canadian Indigenous delegations, expressing his profound sorrow and asking for pardon for the suffering inflicted by some members of the Catholic Church. 
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
30 July 2022
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
30 July 2022
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
30 July 2022
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
29 July 2022
Donbass Official: Ukraine Shells Prison Holding POWs
Donbass Official: Ukraine Shells Prison Holding POWs
29 July 2022
EU Admits Top Officials’ Phones Hacked Using ‘Israeli’ Spyware
EU Admits Top Officials’ Phones Hacked Using ‘Israeli’ Spyware
29 July 2022
Xi Tells Biden Not to ‘Play with Fire’, Stick to ‘One China’ Policy over Taiwan
Xi Tells Biden Not to ‘Play with Fire’, Stick to ‘One China’ Policy over Taiwan
29 July 2022
US Selling $8.4 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets and Other Weapons to Germany
US Selling $8.4 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets and Other Weapons to Germany
29 July 2022
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
28 July 2022
Trump: US Now a
Trump: US Now a 'Cesspool of Crime', a 'Beggar Nation'
28 July 2022
Kim Says North Korea Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons against Aggressors
Kim Says North Korea Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons against Aggressors
28 July 2022
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
Social Media Largely Controlled by ‘Israeli’ Lobby, NGOs: UN Official
27 July 2022