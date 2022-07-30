0
Saturday 30 July 2022 - 12:43

In Past 24-h: Saudi-led Coalition Violates Ceasefire in Yemen 155 Times

Story Code : 1006783
The Saudi-led coalition violated the UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen 155 times in the past 24 hours, SABA website reported.

According to a Yemeni military source, Saudi-led coalition violated the UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen by launching reconnaissance flights over the provinces of Al Hudaydah, Ma’rib, Taiz, Saada, Al Jawf and Dhale.

The Saudi-led coalition also targeted positions of army forces and popular committees as well as homes of Yemeni citizens in the provinces of Al Hudaydah, Taiz, Ma’rib, Hajjah, Saada, Bayza, Jizan and Dhale' with heavy artillery, rocket and mortar attacks.

Accordingly, ceasefire in Yemen has repeatedly been violated by Saudi aggressor coalition.

Following UN consultations to extend ceasefire in Yemen, it was finally extended for another two months about a month ago. According to the ceasefire agreement established in Yemen, Saudi Arabia should consider facilities to alleviate blockade of this country but it has so far refused to do this.
