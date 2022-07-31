Thousands of Palestinians Attend Funeral for Teenager Shot Dead by Israeli Forces in West Bank

Islam Times - Thousands of Palestinians have taken part in the funeral of a Palestinian teenager who was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Identified as Amjad Abu Alya by the Palestinian Health Ministry, the 16-year-old boy succumbed to his critical injuries on Friday as a result of live ammunition fired by Israeli regime soldiers in the chest during a military raid on the al-Mughair village, northeast of the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Friday.According to witnesses, clashes erupted after the Israeli forces and settlers violently cracked down on a rally against the illegal Zionist settler attacks in the village.The protest had been called for by several popular committees and the Palestinian Authority’s Committee against the Wall and Settlements, which regularly organizes protests.A journalist, who was present at the scene, told Al Jazeera that along with the Israeli forces, a group of illegal Zionist settlers had arrived at the protest, including one armed with what appeared to be an M-16 rifle.“Both the army and the settler were shooting at the protesters who were throwing rocks. When they both started shooting, the youth fell to the ground,” Hadi Sabarneh said.The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the teenager's killing as an "execution." A second Palestinian was also shot and wounded in the incident, health officials and witnesses said.