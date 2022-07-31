0
Sunday 31 July 2022 - 01:25

Thousands of Palestinians Attend Funeral for Teenager Shot Dead by Israeli Forces in West Bank

Story Code : 1006865
Thousands of Palestinians Attend Funeral for Teenager Shot Dead by Israeli Forces in West Bank
Identified as Amjad Abu Alya by the Palestinian Health Ministry, the 16-year-old boy succumbed to his critical injuries on Friday as a result of live ammunition fired by Israeli regime soldiers in the chest during a military raid on the al-Mughair village, northeast of the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Friday. 

According to witnesses, clashes erupted after the Israeli forces and settlers violently cracked down on a rally against the illegal Zionist settler attacks in the village.

The protest had been called for by several popular committees and the Palestinian Authority’s Committee against the Wall and Settlements, which regularly organizes protests.

A journalist, who was present at the scene, told Al Jazeera that along with the Israeli forces, a group of illegal Zionist settlers had arrived at the protest, including one armed with what appeared to be an M-16 rifle.

“Both the army and the settler were shooting at the protesters who were throwing rocks. When they both started shooting, the youth fell to the ground,” Hadi Sabarneh said.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the teenager's killing as an "execution." A second Palestinian was also shot and wounded in the incident, health officials and witnesses said.
Comment


Featured Stories
In this image provided by the US Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, on June 29, 2022.
US Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
Why is the US provoking China in
Why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
By: Andrey Gubin
31 July 2022
New York Mayor: Wall Street on verge of collapse
New York Mayor: Wall Street on verge of collapse
31 July 2022
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
30 July 2022
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
30 July 2022
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
30 July 2022
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
30 July 2022
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
29 July 2022
Donbass Official: Ukraine Shells Prison Holding POWs
Donbass Official: Ukraine Shells Prison Holding POWs
29 July 2022
EU Admits Top Officials’ Phones Hacked Using ‘Israeli’ Spyware
EU Admits Top Officials’ Phones Hacked Using ‘Israeli’ Spyware
29 July 2022
Xi Tells Biden Not to ‘Play with Fire’, Stick to ‘One China’ Policy over Taiwan
Xi Tells Biden Not to ‘Play with Fire’, Stick to ‘One China’ Policy over Taiwan
29 July 2022
US Selling $8.4 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets and Other Weapons to Germany
US Selling $8.4 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets and Other Weapons to Germany
29 July 2022
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
28 July 2022