0
Sunday 31 July 2022 - 01:39

Moscow Says Zelensky, US Bear All Responsibility for 'Carnage' Against Ukrainian PoWs in Elenovka

Story Code : 1006866
Moscow Says Zelensky, US Bear All Responsibility for
According to the ministry, at the time of the attack there were 193 POWs at the facility. Most of them were either killed or injured as a result of the strike. The death toll currently stands at 50 people, while 73 have been hospitalized with severe injuries, RIA Novosti reported.

Lists of the POWs killed and wounded have been made available on the Russian Defense Ministry's website.

Commenting on the attack on the detention facility in Elenovka on Friday, DPR head Denis Pushilin described it as a premeditated attack carried out to prevent the POWs, Azov militants in particular, from giving testimonies damaging to the Kiev regime.

The Russian Defense Ministry referred to the attack as a "blatant provocation" aimed at "intimidating Ukrainian soldiers and preventing them from laying down arms".

Earlier this month, the US pledged to provide Ukraine with more than 20 HIMARS long-range rockets after receiving the promise of President Zelensky not to use them against Russian territory.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that supplies of US-made HIMARS to Kiev have changed the geography of the special operation in Ukraine, as Moscow can in no way tolerate the presence of weapons that pose a threat to Russia’s territory.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies against pumping up Ukraine with weapons, saying that it will only prolong the "agony of the Kiev regime" and result in more casualties.
Comment


Featured Stories
In this image provided by the US Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, on June 29, 2022.
US Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
Why is the US provoking China in
Why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
By: Andrey Gubin
31 July 2022
New York Mayor: Wall Street on verge of collapse
New York Mayor: Wall Street on verge of collapse
31 July 2022
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
30 July 2022
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
30 July 2022
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
30 July 2022
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
30 July 2022
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
29 July 2022
Donbass Official: Ukraine Shells Prison Holding POWs
Donbass Official: Ukraine Shells Prison Holding POWs
29 July 2022
EU Admits Top Officials’ Phones Hacked Using ‘Israeli’ Spyware
EU Admits Top Officials’ Phones Hacked Using ‘Israeli’ Spyware
29 July 2022
Xi Tells Biden Not to ‘Play with Fire’, Stick to ‘One China’ Policy over Taiwan
Xi Tells Biden Not to ‘Play with Fire’, Stick to ‘One China’ Policy over Taiwan
29 July 2022
US Selling $8.4 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets and Other Weapons to Germany
US Selling $8.4 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets and Other Weapons to Germany
29 July 2022
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
Gantz Says Russian S-300 Missiles Targeted Israeli Warplanes during Raids on Syria
28 July 2022