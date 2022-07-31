29 Killed, Injured in Flood in Afghan Zabul Prov.

Islam Times - As many as 25 people were killed and 4 others were injured in floods in Zabul Province in Afghanistan on Saturday.

With the continued torrential rains in Afghanistan and flooding in Zabul province in Afghanistan, 25 people were killed and four others were injured, Kabul 8 Morning newspaper reported.According to the report, local sources in Zabul province said that the flood in Qalat city in the center of Zabul province and cities of Arghandab, Day Chopan and Siori have also destroyed 250 houses.In the meantime, local people in Zabul province said that they need urgent humanitarian aid.This is the fourth time this year that floods in Zabul Province in Afghanistan have caused casualties and financial damages to people.The governorship of Zabul province announced that it has started efforts to rescue the missing and reopen the public road.