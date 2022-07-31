Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Achievements, All What We Have by Virtue of Ashura

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Friday that the Resistance is fully attached to Ashura and Imam Hussein (AS).

In a speech during the first eve of Muharram, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that all sacrifices along with patience, steadfastness, Jihad, hardworking, victories and achievements secured throughout forty years is inspired by Ashura.“All what we have is by virtue of Ashura.”Ashura marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in the Karbala tragedy.“Ashura commemoration has been throughout forty years providing our movement with enthusiasm, power, patience, ability to offer sacrifices and hope,” Sayyed Nasrallah addressed mourners at Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).Meanwhile, his eminence congratulated Muslims on the new lunar year, wishing a year full of blessings.Sayyed Nasrallah stated that during Muharram nights he will tackle religious and cultural issues related to Ashura, Imam Hussein (AS) and household of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), adding that the political affairs will be tackled during the tenth night and day of Muharram. However, he noted that he may have briefed remarks on some political developments in the coming days if needed.