0
Sunday 31 July 2022 - 02:16

Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Thwarts ISIL Terrorist Plots in Baghdad

Story Code : 1006873
The 12th Brigade of Hashd Shaabi – also known in English as Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – foiled the plots of the ISIL terrorist group to carry out terrorist operations in the Al-Tarimiyah area north of Baghdad on Friday night, the paramilitary force announced in a statement.

After the attack was repelled, Iraqi security forces began then to chase the terrorists, the statement added.

Al-Tarmiyah county, north of Baghdad, is one of the insecure areas due to ISIL terrorists. It witnesses terrorist operations against citizens and security forces from time to another.
