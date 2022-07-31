Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Thwarts ISIL Terrorist Plots in Baghdad

Islam Times - Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary forces thwarted on Friday terrorist plots by ISIL Takfiri group to infiltrate Baghdad and attack pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS).

The 12th Brigade of Hashd Shaabi – also known in English as Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – foiled the plots of the ISIL terrorist group to carry out terrorist operations in the Al-Tarimiyah area north of Baghdad on Friday night, the paramilitary force announced in a statement.After the attack was repelled, Iraqi security forces began then to chase the terrorists, the statement added.Al-Tarmiyah county, north of Baghdad, is one of the insecure areas due to ISIL terrorists. It witnesses terrorist operations against citizens and security forces from time to another.