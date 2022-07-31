Iranian Army’s Anti-Tank Missiles, Artillery Rounds Upgraded to Precision Strike: Top Commander

Islam Times - The deputy commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force says the anti-tank missiles and artillery munitions used by the ground forces have been upgraded to become smart and precision strike.

Speaking to Fars news agency, Brigadier General Nozar Nemati also underlined the extensive capabilities of the Iranian armed forces in the production of different military equipment.Nemati said Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Haydari has already presented three grandiose plans, dubbed Labaik (Allegiance) 1, 2 and 3, to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.The first plan, called Labaik 1, was aimed at redesigning the structure and mobilization of the armed forces in proportion to present-day operational needs, he said.“The Iranian Army’s Ground Force is currently implementing Labaik 2 plan, which particularly focuses on arming its troops and involves upgrade of munitions according to the four features of being smart, long-range, precision-strike and uncomplicated for network connectivity,” the top commander added.He went on to say that the artillery units of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force are working on the three areas of observation, fire control and fire power, and have made very good progress in all the spheres.Nemati highlighted that a fire control system specifically designed for the ground forces are now operational in all artillery units across the country.“The system designates the target in the shortest possible time, with the help of reconnaissance drones and ground surveillance devices. It then provides artillery units with the required coordinates so the latter can determine the direction and range they should fire at,” he said.Brigadier General Nemati stressed that the Iranian Army has retired the old-generation anti-tank missiles, and the new missiles are capable of striking the designated targets within a range of 18 kilometers with pinpoint accuracy.He also said that the new generation of artillery rounds used by the Ground Force enjoys pinpoint accuracy, stating that the domestically-developed military achievement was initially utilized last year and will be employed in forthcoming military drills.Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.Ayatollah Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, decrying enemies for questioning the country’s missile program.