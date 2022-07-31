Ayatollah Khamenei Sends Message of Sympathy to Iranians Affected by Floods

Islam Times - Following the recent damaging floods in various parts of Iran, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei sent a message of sympathy to those who have been hurt by the floods.

The Leader’s message is as follows:“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the MercifulThe dreadful, damaging floods taking place in various parts of the country have incurred physical, financial and emotional injuries on a number of our dear people. I wish to express my deep sympathy with all these loved ones and my condolences to the victims of these disasters. I also call on the country’s respected authorities to take all necessary measures for repairing damages.I wish to thank the officials for their going quickly to the areas affected by the floods, and I also appreciate the efforts of the groups of rescue workers, both volunteer groups and from the officials, to help the flood victims. All of us have the duty to continue these actions, which are favorable to God, and to continuously keep working to try to mitigate the aftermath of such painful events is everyone’s duty. I pray for God, the Almighty, to give success to everyone's efforts.Sayyid Ali KhameneiJuly 30, 2022”The rare summer rainfalls and flash floods in several provinces of Iran have killed at least 61 people during the past week, while more than 30 others are still missing.Scientists say climate change amplifies extreme weather, including droughts as well as the potential for the increased intensity of rain storms.