Sunday 31 July 2022 - 11:20

Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone

Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
“The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to discuss a range of shared security challenges, including the threats posed by Iran and US support for Israel’s security.”

In this phone call, Gantz and Blinken also discussed the impact of the recent visit of US President Joe Biden to the Occupied Lands and Saudi Arabia.

US’ Blinken reiterated the administration’s belief that Israelis and Palestinians deserve to enjoy equal measures of security, freedom, and democracy. The Secretary also raised the tragic killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and the need for accountability.

The two sides also discussed the negotiations to reach a nuclear deal and put pressure on Iran as well as the need to reach an agreement on the maritime borders between Lebanon and the Zionist regime and the role of the United States in this regard.
