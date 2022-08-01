0
Monday 1 August 2022 - 07:44

Iran Ready to Conclude JCPOA Talks in A Short Order: Top Negotiator

Story Code : 1007051
Iran Ready to Conclude JCPOA Talks in A Short Order: Top Negotiator
Ali Baqeri, who also serves as Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, tweeted on Sunday that the Islamic Republic has shared its “proposed ideas, both on substance and form, to pave the way for a swift conclusion of Vienna negotiations.”

He explained that Iran and the P4+1 group of countries have been in talks in the Austrian capital with the purpose of “fixing the damaging complicated situation caused by the US unilateral and unlawful withdrawal” from the deal, officially called the JCPOA, back in 2018.

The senior Iranian diplomat emphasized that Iran is working closely with its JCPOA partners, in particular the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell as the coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission.

He said such cooperation aims to “give another chance to the US to demonstrate good faith and act responsibly.”

“As Iran, we stand ready to conclude the negotiations in a short order, should the other side be ready to do the same,” Baqeri added.

Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA – Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China – have held several rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year to restore the agreement.

In quitting the agreement four years ago, then-US president Donald Trump restored sanctions on Iran as part of what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against the country. Those sanctions are being enforced to this day by the Joe Biden administration, even though it has repeatedly acknowledged that the policy has been a total failure.

In a telephone call with Borrell on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran welcomes the continuation of the path of diplomacy with the aim of reaching an agreement, urging the US to be “realistic.”

Borrell has recently written an article for the Financial Times saying that he had proposed a new draft text aimed at reviving JCPOA.

“This text represents the best possible deal that I, as facilitator of the negotiations, see as feasible. It is not a perfect agreement, but it addresses all essential elements and includes hard-won compromises by all sides,” he wrote.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
By Campbell MacDiarmid
1 August 2022
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
1 August 2022
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
31 July 2022
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
31 July 2022
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
31 July 2022
In this image provided by the US Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, on June 29, 2022.
US Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
31 July 2022
Why is the US provoking China in
Why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
By: Andrey Gubin
31 July 2022
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
30 July 2022
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
30 July 2022
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
30 July 2022
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
30 July 2022
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
29 July 2022