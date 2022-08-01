0
Monday 1 August 2022 - 09:58

Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media

Story Code : 1007076
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
“It is still possible that Pelosi wants to make a risky and dangerous move by trying to land at a Taiwan airport with emergency excuses like an aircraft fault or refueling,” the English-language outlet wrote on Sunday, citing Chinese analysts.

Due to such a risk, “the Chinese military patrols, radar detections and relevant drills should still keep at high alert in coming days,” the paper added.

However, the Global Times pointed out that if Pelosi “really has emergency problems... the People's Liberation Army [PLA] aircraft can provide protection to her plane and let her land at airports in China's Sansha city, Hainan Province in the South China Sea, or other airports in the Chinese mainland, which could provide professional services and assistance.”

But this will only happen “as long as the speaker’s plane stays away from China's Taiwan,” it added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
By Campbell MacDiarmid
1 August 2022
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
1 August 2022
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
31 July 2022
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
31 July 2022
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
31 July 2022
In this image provided by the US Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, on June 29, 2022.
US Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
31 July 2022
Why is the US provoking China in
Why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
By: Andrey Gubin
31 July 2022
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
30 July 2022
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
30 July 2022
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
30 July 2022
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
30 July 2022
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
29 July 2022