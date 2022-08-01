0
Monday 1 August 2022 - 21:28

Several Killed in Libyan Fuel Truck Explosion

Story Code : 1007171
Several Killed in Libyan Fuel Truck Explosion
The precise causes of the blast on Monday were not clear.

It happened when a crowd flocked around the tanker as it headed to resupply a petrol station in the Bent Bayyah district, TRT reported.

A stampede occurred, followed by a massive explosion that set several cars on fire, according to images posted online.

An official at the main hospital in Sebha, southern Libya's main city, said six people had died.

The hospital's management said on Facebook that "more than 50 wounded were admitted to Sebha hospital", without indicating the number of deaths.

Many of the wounded were in a critical state, said a security source in Sebha, hundreds of kilometres south of the capital Tripoli.

Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah tweeted that his government was "closely following" the incident.

"We have ordered a crisis cell to urgently transfer the wounded to major hospitals," he said.

Libya has Africa's largest proven oil reserves, but chronic corruption and theft for smuggling to neighboring countries mean that the pumps often run dry.

Southern Libya is particularly affected by poor services and a lack of investment, more than a decade since the overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in a 2011 uprising.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
By Campbell MacDiarmid
1 August 2022
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
1 August 2022
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
31 July 2022
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
31 July 2022
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
31 July 2022
In this image provided by the US Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, on June 29, 2022.
US Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
31 July 2022
Why is the US provoking China in
Why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
By: Andrey Gubin
31 July 2022
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
30 July 2022
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
30 July 2022
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
30 July 2022
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
30 July 2022
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
29 July 2022