0
Tuesday 2 August 2022 - 00:31

No Need to Extend a UN Truce that Cannot Serve Nation: Yemeni PM

Story Code : 1007183
No Need to Extend a UN Truce that Cannot Serve Nation: Yemeni PM
Abdulaziz bin Habtoor stated on Sunday that the Supreme Political Council and the Sana’a-based government should look into tangible achievements of the extension of the truce in the past few months before making any decisions to further extend it.

He underlined that most of the estimated 1.2 million Yemeni civil servants have received little to no salaries and that Sana’a International Airport remains closed to commercial flights.

The resolution of these two issues will definitely pave the ground for the UN-backed truce to be extended once again, Habtoor said.

A truce between Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement and the ousted Saudi-backed government which is currently based in Aden was agreed upon in early April. The initial two-month truce was extended for another two months on June 2.

But there are still no signs of a breakthrough in UN-backed talks between the warring parties.

Moreover, Mahdi al-Mashat, the Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, has underscored the necessity for the Saudi-led coalition to stop the war and siege on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

During a meeting with a visiting Omani delegation in the capital Sana’a on Sunday, Mashat emphasized the importance of a durable peace agreement that would guarantee the sovereignty and independence of the Yemeni people. 

The senior Yemeni official said that the truce extension should lead to tangible results in the economic and human conditions of the Yemeni nation, including the payment of salaries to all civil servants and pensioners.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
By Campbell MacDiarmid
1 August 2022
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
1 August 2022
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
31 July 2022
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
31 July 2022
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
31 July 2022
In this image provided by the US Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, on June 29, 2022.
US Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
31 July 2022
Why is the US provoking China in
Why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
By: Andrey Gubin
31 July 2022
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
30 July 2022
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
New Batch of US Troops Enters Yemen’s Energy-rich Mahra Province: Report
30 July 2022
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
West’s Military Strategy on Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not Working: Hungarian PM
30 July 2022
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
Turkey Vows to Work with Syria Against “Terrorists”
30 July 2022
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
29 July 2022