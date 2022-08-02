Iran Can Build Atomic Bomb, But Not on Agenda: AEOI Chief

Islam Times - Iran has the technical ability to build an atomic bomb, but such a project is not on its agenda, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief Mohammad Eslami said Monday.

“The constructive interaction between the AEOI and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is established and there has been no disruption in these interactions,” Eslami said, adding, “Because all of Iran’s actions are being carried out under the supervision of the IAEA based on the non-proliferation treaty.”After the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Eslami said, “the Western side is raisin the false accusations made in the past to return to the deal again,” in reference to Washington repeatedly saying that Iran was inching closer toward building a nuclear weapon.These accusations originate from the Israeli occupation, Eslami highlighted, noting that “Tel Aviv” has been raising these false accusations against Iran for some 20 years and stressing that it is not acceptable for Iran to be pressured again with such false accusations.Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Friday that the Israeli advanced nuclear program posed a serious threat to international security and stability.“The advanced nuclear military program of the apartheid regime of Israel and the regime’s continued reluctance to put its nuclear facilities under comprehensive safeguards and not to join the non-proliferation treaty is a serious threat to international security and the non-proliferation regime,” Kanaani said on Twitter.The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson also urged the IAEA to fulfill its mandate in this regard.It is worth noting that “Israel” is estimated to have 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, owing to its deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear weapons policy.US President Joe Biden and Israeli occupation Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed an accord in mid-July upping the commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and carrying out “destabilizing activities”, a senior US administration official said during Biden’s visit to occupied Palestine as part of his trip to West Asia.The Biden administration representative stressed that Washington was ready to use all elements of its national power to achieve its purpose of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.“If Iran wants to sign the deal that’s been negotiated in Vienna, we’ve been very clear we’re prepared to do that. At the same time, if they’re not, we’ll continue to increase our sanctions pressure. We’ll continue to increase Iran’s diplomatic isolation,” the official further claimed.Major powers and Iran were holding talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna with the aim of reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement and returning the United States to it following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, who accompanied his decision with the imposition of harsh sanctions on Tehran.