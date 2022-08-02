China Calls On US to Respond Positively to Iran’s Demands

Islam Times - China considers the conclusion of the talks as dependent on the "positive response" from the United States to Iran’s legitimate and reasonable demands, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at his regular press conference on August 1 and in response to the question, "The Iran nuclear talks have stalled since March. Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator, said on July 31 that Tehran had responded to the EU’s new draft aimed at bringing the US and Iran back to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, “to give another chance to the US to demonstrate good faith”. How does China view the prospects of the negotiations?"In response, the Chinese spokesman said, "The negotiations on resuming compliance with the JCPOA are now at a critical juncture. Parties concerned should stay committed to the direction of dialogue and negotiation and step up diplomatic efforts to strive for consensus on outstanding issues. The US, as the one who started the Iranian nuclear crisis, should fully rectify its erroneous policy of “maximum pressure” and respond positively to Iran’s legitimate and reasonable demands, which will help to enable the negotiations to produce results at an early date."