‘Israeli’ Elections: Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit Close in On Far-right Unity Deal

Islam Times - Both ‘Israeli’ Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties were on the verge of a unity deal Monday night, after weeks of tensions between the two far-right outfits.

In an unusual turn of events, Channel 12 news reported — live on air — the latest offer made by ‘Religious Zionism’ leader Bezalel Smotrich to ‘Otzma Yehudit’ leader Itamar Ben Gvir for a joint electoral slate for the ‘Israeli’ entity’s upcoming election, during its main evening broadcast.Ben Gvir instantly fired off a statement to the press accepting the offer, adding that the network’s publication of the proposal was the first time he had heard of it.According to the Religious Zionism party, the offer had been conveyed to Otzma “in recent days.”According to the proposed deal, Smotrich and Ben Gvir will co-chair the Religious Zionism Knesset faction and both parties will receive equal numbers of spots in the first 10 positions on the electoral slate, including a mutually agreed candidate for the number seven spot.Smotrich will take the first position on the list and Ben Gvir second, with the fifth, seventh, ninth and tenth spots being allocated to Otzma, according to the proposal.