‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Over 40 Palestinians In Al-Khalil

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped more than 40 Palestinians during large-scale overnight raids across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian official Wafa news agency quoted sources as saying that the raids took place on Sunday night and continued in the early hours of Monday.The Palestinian Prisoner Society [PPS] said that over two dozen people were abducted by heavily-armed ‘Israeli’ soldiers from the occupied southern West Bank city of al-Khalil and taken away to undisclosed locations.Similar raids were also reported in Nablus and the nearby town of Beit Furik, which saw two people arrested. At least one person sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital after ‘Israeli’ occupation forces opened fire on local residents who resisted the raid.In Jenin, ‘Israeli’ occupation troops stormed the towns of Jayyous and Sanour and forcibly took away at least four people.In Ramallah, the Zionist regime forces kidnapped a 17-year-old boy after storming his home in Jalazon refugee camp.The report also said ‘Israeli’ occupation forces detained a youth after forcing their way into Shufat refugee camp in occupied East al-Quds.The Zionist military frequently carries out wide-scale kidnappings across the occupied West Bank under the pretext of searching for ‘wanted’ Palestinians.Thousands of Palestinians are held in ‘Israeli’ occupation detention centers. Hundreds have been incarcerated under the practice of so-called administrative detention, which allows holding Palestinian inmates in ‘Israeli’ prisons without trial or charge.Some Palestinian prisoners have even been held in administrative detention for up to eleven years.