0
Tuesday 2 August 2022 - 12:51

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Over 40 Palestinians In Al-Khalil

Story Code : 1007246
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Over 40 Palestinians In Al-Khalil
Palestinian official Wafa news agency quoted sources as saying that the raids took place on Sunday night and continued in the early hours of Monday.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society [PPS] said that over two dozen people were abducted by heavily-armed ‘Israeli’ soldiers from the occupied southern West Bank city of al-Khalil and taken away to undisclosed locations.

Similar raids were also reported in Nablus and the nearby town of Beit Furik, which saw two people arrested. At least one person sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital after ‘Israeli’ occupation forces opened fire on local residents who resisted the raid.

In Jenin, ‘Israeli’ occupation troops stormed the towns of Jayyous and Sanour and forcibly took away at least four people.

In Ramallah, the Zionist regime forces kidnapped a 17-year-old boy after storming his home in Jalazon refugee camp.

The report also said ‘Israeli’ occupation forces detained a youth after forcing their way into Shufat refugee camp in occupied East al-Quds.

The Zionist military frequently carries out wide-scale kidnappings across the occupied West Bank under the pretext of searching for ‘wanted’ Palestinians.

Thousands of Palestinians are held in ‘Israeli’ occupation detention centers. Hundreds have been incarcerated under the practice of so-called administrative detention, which allows holding Palestinian inmates in ‘Israeli’ prisons without trial or charge.

Some Palestinian prisoners have even been held in administrative detention for up to eleven years.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
2 August 2022
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
By Glenn Diesen
2 August 2022
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
2 August 2022
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
1 August 2022
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
By Campbell MacDiarmid
1 August 2022
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
1 August 2022
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
31 July 2022
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
31 July 2022
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
31 July 2022
In this image provided by the US Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, on June 29, 2022.
US Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
31 July 2022
Why is the US provoking China in
Why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
By: Andrey Gubin
31 July 2022
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
UK Schools Push Ukraine Propaganda, Gag Palestine Solidarity
30 July 2022