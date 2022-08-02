Hochstein Meets Lapid In Unannounced Visit to the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories

Islam Times - US envoy Amos Hochstein met with Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid after leaving Beirut on Monday, Lapid's office said Tuesday.

Hochstein's unannounced visit to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories followed a meeting in Baabda with President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, over the maritime border demarcation with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.Hochstein said after the meeting that he was optimistic. He added that progress has been made and that gaps have been narrowed.The US envoy will also meet Zionist officials in the so-called Energy Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the National Security Council, ‘Israeli’ media reports said.Hochstein had arrived in Beirut Sunday to push the indirect talks to resolve a maritime border dispute between Lebanon and the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity that had escalated in early June, after the Tel Aviv moved a production vessel to the disputed Karish offshore field.