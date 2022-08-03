0
Wednesday 3 August 2022 - 07:46

Pakistan Election Agency Rules Former PM Khan's Party Received Illegal Funds

Story Code : 1007358
Pakistan Election Agency Rules Former PM Khan
In a case that has dragged on for years, Khan's party was accused of receiving funds from abroad, which is illegal in Pakistan, Reuters reported.

Khan was not immediately available for comment but a spokesman for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party denied wrongdoing.

"We will challenge this ruling," the spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the capital, Islamabad.

Chaudhry said the funds in question were received from overseas Pakistanis, which is not illegal.

Khan was prime minister from 2018 until April of this year when he was forced to step down after losing a confidence vote that he said was the result of a US conspiracy. The United States denied that.

Since then, Khan has been rallying his supporters to press his demand for a new election. The new Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has rejected that demand.

A spokesman for the Election Commission was not immediately available for comment but media reported that a three-member commission tribunal found that the party got funding from 34 foreigners or foreign companies.

The tribunal said the party had submitted a fake affidavit about its bank accounts, and it had determined that the party hid 13 bank accounts that it should have declared.

The commission asked the party to submit an explanation as to why its funds should not be seized, media reported.

The person who filed the complaint against the party, Khan party founder and former close associate Akbar S. Babar, hailed the ruling.

"All the accusations against Imran Khan have been proven," Babar, who fell out with Khan, told reporters, adding that Khan should step down from the party.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
2 August 2022
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
2 August 2022
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
By Glenn Diesen
2 August 2022
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
2 August 2022
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
1 August 2022
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
By Campbell MacDiarmid
1 August 2022
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
1 August 2022
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
31 July 2022
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
31 July 2022
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
31 July 2022
In this image provided by the US Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, on June 29, 2022.
US Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
31 July 2022
Why is the US provoking China in
Why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
By: Andrey Gubin
31 July 2022