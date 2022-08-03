0
Wednesday 3 August 2022 - 07:48

US Crosses Line; China to Deny Separatists Independence: Foreign Ministry

Story Code : 1007359
US Crosses Line; China to Deny Separatists Independence: Foreign Ministry
"The US is constantly challenging China on the Taiwan issue, they are crossing the red line and the limits of what is allowed," she stressed at the briefing, commenting on the tense situation in the region in connection with the planned visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"We strongly oppose interference (in China's domestic affairs) by the Taiwanese separatists and foreign political forces; we will not leave them a chance. The Chinese government and people will firmly defend their country's sovereignty, security interests, and territorial integrity."

According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing has already repeatedly protested to Washington over the actions of US authorities, which unilaterally "send the wrong signal" to supporters of Taiwan independence and, forgetting their own assurances and promises, blatantly violate the ‘one China’ principle.

"China is taking all necessary countermeasures, this is right and necessary," Hua Chunying added, TASS reported.

If the US continues to act in the same way on the Taiwan issue, it will lead to "serious consequences," she stated.

"The United States itself will be responsible for what happened," Hua Chunying concluded.

According to Taiwanese media, Pelosi will fly to Taipei on Tuesday night at the head of a six-member Democratic Party delegation.

The visit to the island by the speaker of the lower house of the US Congress may be the first for an American politician of such rank in 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the American side that if the visit takes place, it will not go without consequences and China will take tough measures. According to reports from Taipei, Taiwan's armed forces have been put on high alert.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then it retains the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According to China’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, the island is one of the Chinese provinces.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
2 August 2022
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
2 August 2022
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
By Glenn Diesen
2 August 2022
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
2 August 2022
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
1 August 2022
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
By Campbell MacDiarmid
1 August 2022
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
1 August 2022
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
31 July 2022
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
31 July 2022
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
31 July 2022
In this image provided by the US Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, on June 29, 2022.
US Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
31 July 2022
Why is the US provoking China in
Why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
By: Andrey Gubin
31 July 2022