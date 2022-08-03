0
Wednesday 3 August 2022 - 07:53

Moscow Accuses US of 'Destabilization' over Reported Pelosi Visit to Taiwan

Story Code : 1007361
Moscow Accuses US of
"Washington is bringing destabilization to the world. Not a single resolved conflict in recent decades, but many provoked ones," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media, AFP reported.

Faced with unprecedented sanctions and international isolation over its military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, Russia has sought closer ties with China and expressed solidarity with Beijing over Taiwan.

China considers Taiwan its territory and has indicated through repeated warnings that it would view a visit by Pelosi as a major provocation.

American officials often make discreet visits to Taiwan to show support, but Pelosi - who is currently on a tour of several Asian countries - would be a higher-profile visitor than any in recent history.

Taiwan lives under constant threat of being seized by China.

The Russia-Ukraine war has heightened fears that Beijing might similarly follow through on threats to annex its much smaller and outgunned neighbor.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
2 August 2022
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
2 August 2022
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
By Glenn Diesen
2 August 2022
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
2 August 2022
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
1 August 2022
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
By Campbell MacDiarmid
1 August 2022
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
1 August 2022
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
31 July 2022
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
31 July 2022
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
31 July 2022
In this image provided by the US Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, on June 29, 2022.
US Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
31 July 2022
Why is the US provoking China in
Why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
By: Andrey Gubin
31 July 2022