Iran Renews Backing for Cause of Palestine

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Iran reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to supporting the cause of Palestine, giving an assurance that the Islamic Republic will stand with the Palestinian people against the Zionist regime’s atrocities.

In a meeting with Secretary General of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhala in Tehran on Tuesday, Hossein Amirabdollahian called for unity and cohesion between Islamic countries in the face of the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against Palestinians.Referring to the failures of Israel and the US against the Palestinian resistance, the top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that the enemies would be further undermined through increased harmony and unity among Islamic countries.For his part, Nakhala appreciated Iran’s support for the Palestinian people’s resistance and lauded the country’s constructive role in regional developments and its active diplomacy toward other countries, Press TV reported.Iran’s achievements, in fact, belong to the entire Muslim community, he said.Nakhala also regretted certain efforts in the region to exert pressure on the Islamic Republic and downplay the real threat the Israeli regime poses to the Muslim community, Palestinians in particular.The Islamic Jihad leader, however, said the endeavors and stances of the Islamic Republic in confronting the world’s hegemonic powers and supporting the oppressed nations against the occupiers and foreign powers herald blessings and strength for the resistant nation of Palestine and weakness for the enemies of the Muslim world.He underlined the need for further unity between Palestinian groups, saying resistance is the only way to push out the occupiers from Palestine.