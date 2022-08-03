China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit

Islam Times - The Chinese military vowed to launch "targeted military operations" in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan amid soaring tensions between Washington and Beijing over the highly-controversial trip.

Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday that the targeted military operations would be aimed at defending China's territorial integrity and countering foreign interference in Taiwan's affairs."The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," Wu said in a statement.The warning was made shortly after Pelosi arrived at Taipei's International Airport as part of an Asia tour, bashed by Beijing as provocative.It was unclear where the Chinese military would target, or when it would take such action.The visit by the US House speaker, who is third in the line of succession to the presidency and a long-time critic of China, comes amid deteriorating relations between the US and China. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US government against formal ties with Taipei, which is the sovereign territory of China.Under the "one China" policy, nearly all countries across the globe recognize Beijing's sovereignty over Chinese Taipei, including the US, which nevertheless courts the secessionist government in Taipei, supports its anti-China stance, and supplies it with massive amounts of armaments.China had warned earlier on Tuesday that the United States would "pay the price" if Pelosi visited Taiwan during her Asia trip. "The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.Media reports said earlier in the day that several Chinese planes and warships had flown and sailed close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait ahead of Pelosi's visit. The American military also deployed four warships, including an aircraft carrier, near Taiwan.China on Tuesday imposed new import bans on more than 100 Taiwanese products over Taipei's role in Pelosi's high-profile visit.The Chinese military had flexed its muscle by holding live fire exercises just 80 miles from Taiwan on Saturday.