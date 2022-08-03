0
Wednesday 3 August 2022 - 10:12

China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit

Story Code : 1007396
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday that the targeted military operations would be aimed at defending China's territorial integrity and countering foreign interference in Taiwan's affairs.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," Wu said in a statement.

The warning was made shortly after Pelosi arrived at Taipei's International Airport as part of an Asia tour, bashed by Beijing as provocative.

It was unclear where the Chinese military would target, or when it would take such action.

The visit by the US House speaker, who is third in the line of succession to the presidency and a long-time critic of China, comes amid deteriorating relations between the US and China. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US government against formal ties with Taipei, which is the sovereign territory of China.

Under the "one China" policy, nearly all countries across the globe recognize Beijing's sovereignty over Chinese Taipei, including the US, which nevertheless courts the secessionist government in Taipei, supports its anti-China stance, and supplies it with massive amounts of armaments.

China had warned earlier on Tuesday that the United States would "pay the price" if Pelosi visited Taiwan during her Asia trip. "The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Media reports said earlier in the day that several Chinese planes and warships had flown and sailed close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait ahead of Pelosi's visit. The American military also deployed four warships, including an aircraft carrier, near Taiwan.

China on Tuesday imposed new import bans on more than 100 Taiwanese products over Taipei's role in Pelosi's high-profile visit.

The Chinese military had flexed its muscle by holding live fire exercises just 80 miles from Taiwan on Saturday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
2 August 2022
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
2 August 2022
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
By Glenn Diesen
2 August 2022
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
2 August 2022
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
1 August 2022
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
By Campbell MacDiarmid
1 August 2022
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
1 August 2022
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
31 July 2022
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
31 July 2022
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
Iraq Parliament Storming: Playing in Enemy Game
31 July 2022
In this image provided by the US Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, on June 29, 2022.
US Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
31 July 2022
Why is the US provoking China in
Why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
By: Andrey Gubin
31 July 2022