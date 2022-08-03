0
Wednesday 3 August 2022 - 11:03

Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports

Story Code : 1007406
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
The group, named Mysterious Team Bangladesh, claimed on Tuesday to have brought down the websites of the Port of Eilat and the Port of Ashdod, the Hebrew-language Yedioth Ahronoth daily newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, it was not identified whether the hackers managed to steal any sensitive information or personal data.

Last week, social media activists said various ‘Israeli’ websites were offline due to a widespread cyber-attack that was perpetrated by an Iraqi hacker group calling itself "ALtahrea Team."

Among the affected sites were the Lifters website, the Nadlan World website, and the website of the Liam Group.

Iraqi hackers posted a picture of Iran's top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated along with his Iraqi comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], in a US drone strike authorized by former president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

They also placed a tab in order to play the official anthem of the Iraqi PMU, better known by the Arabic word Hashd al-Shaabi, on the defaced ‘Israeli’ websites.

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Hashd al-Shaabi, reported on July 11 that ALtahrea Team had managed to break into the Tel Aviv municipality website and take it down, a week after a similar cyber-attack on NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd., which is responsible for the design and construction of a mass transit system in the coastal ‘Israeli’-occupied city.

“Does not work; it's suspended by order of General Qassem Soleimani,” read the message posted on the Tel Aviv Municipality website at the time it was hacked.

In a similar incident, the Zionist regime’s NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd, the company building the light rail network for the Tel Aviv area, said last month that its website was temporarily disrupted by a foreign cyberattack.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
3 August 2022
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
3 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
3 August 2022
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
2 August 2022
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
2 August 2022
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
By Glenn Diesen
2 August 2022
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
2 August 2022
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
1 August 2022
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
By Campbell MacDiarmid
1 August 2022
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
1 August 2022
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
31 July 2022
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
31 July 2022