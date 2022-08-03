0
Wednesday 3 August 2022 - 23:02

‘Israel’ Encircled by Resistance Front, Doomed to Collapse

Story Code : 1007498
‘Israel’ Encircled by Resistance Front, Doomed to Collapse
Kharrazi made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, Ziad al-Nakhala, in Tehran on Tuesday.

The senior Iranian official underscored that ‘Israel’ is an apartheid regime and that entities of such a nature will obviously fall apart.

“The Zionist regime is an apartheid regime, and the fact that the United Nations has described the regime as apartheid is of paramount significance from an international perspective. According to natural law, apartheid regimes are doomed to failure,” the former Iranian foreign minister pointed out.

He went on to describe Iran’s support for Palestinian resistance groups as a main pillar of the Islamic Republic’s grand strategy.

“Today, the Zionist regime is encircled by the resistance [front]. If you put yourself in their shoes, it is easy to realize how concerned they [the Zionists] are about their survival,” Kharrazi said.

Emphasizing the increasing power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the resistance front in the region, Kharrazi stated, “What is nowadays being referred to as normalization of relations between some Arab countries and the ‘Israeli’ entity is merely the exposé of [long-running] clandestine ties with the Zionist regime. In the past, those countries did not openly support Palestine, but facilitated normalization with ‘Israel.’”

The head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations went on to say that US President Joe Biden did not obtain any achievement other than failure from his first visit to the Middle East, stressing that ‘Israeli’ officials’ political exploitation of the visit clearly shows the internal problems facing the Tel Aviv regime.

Nakhala, for his part, appreciated Iran's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and Palestinian resistance movements.

He expressed confidence that resistance fighters in the Middle East region will eventually emerge victorious against ‘Israel.’
Comment


Featured Stories
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
3 August 2022
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
3 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
3 August 2022
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
2 August 2022
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
2 August 2022
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
By Glenn Diesen
2 August 2022
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
2 August 2022
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
1 August 2022
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
By Campbell MacDiarmid
1 August 2022
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
Israeli Long Shot to Dominate Red Sea
1 August 2022
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
Blinken, Gantz Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on Phone
31 July 2022
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
Report: Prince Charles Secured Over $1mln Donation from Bin Laden Family
31 July 2022