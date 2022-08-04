0
Thursday 4 August 2022 - 03:01

Turkish Warplanes Continue to Bombard Northern Iraq Despite Global Outcry

Story Code : 1007513
Turkish Warplanes Continue to Bombard Northern Iraq Despite Global Outcry
Kurdish-language media outlets reported that Turkish fighter jets targeted the Amadiya district in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk on Wednesday.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused after the bombardment.

The aerial attack came a day after Shafaq News reported that Turkish jets had repeatedly struck the outskirts of Sekiri village in the Amadiya district.

On July 20, at least four missiles hit the resort area of Barakh in the Zakho district of the Kurdistan region, killing at least nine tourists and wounding more than 20, local officials and the Iraqi army said at the time. All the victims were Iraqi citizens.
