Thursday 4 August 2022 - 03:10

Russia: US Tries to Distract from Ukraine, Internal Issues Creating Hype over Pelosi Trip

Story Code : 1007517
“There is another vector — this is the situation around Ukraine, which led Washington to such a dead end that it was necessary to find some kind of informational way out of it,” Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, the United States tried to divert attention of its citizens from the existing internal problems, such as rising prices, inflation, recession, creating a buzz around Pelosi’s visit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also lambasted Washington for its actions regarding Taiwan, noting that the US wants to demonstrate "impunity", proving to the world it can get away with anything.

"I have no doubts that this reflects the very line [of the US] that we are talking about in relation to the Ukrainian situation — this is the desire to prove to everyone and all their impunity and to show their permissiveness", Lavrov told reporters.

The statement from Moscow comes after Pelosi traveled to the island to meet with its authorities, which angered China. Upon Pelosi's arrival in Taipei, Beijing launched a series of military exercises near Taiwan and restricted navigation in the South China Sea.

Beijing noted that the visit undermines bilateral relations and violates the One-China policy, which stipulates that Taiwan is not an independent nation, but a part of China.

The island is governed separately from the mainland since the end of the civil war in 1949, when it became the last stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang). Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taipei and stresses that Chinese sovereignty over the island is indisputable.

While the US do not recognize Taiwan, Washington has been supporting Taipei with arms deliveries, and has promised to protect the island from "aggression" on several occasions.
