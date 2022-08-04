0
Thursday 4 August 2022 - 12:01

Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace

Story Code : 1007596
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
According to Calcalist, Saudi Arabia informed the three companies on Wednesday about its approval, adding that it will allow foreign airliners as well to cross its airspace while on their way to the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

In further details, a commercial flight bound for the occupied territories entered the Saudi airspace on Thursday for the first time since Saudi Arabia opened its skies to all flights, including ‘Israeli’ ones, last month.

The flight operated by Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific airline took off from Hong Kong and was set to land in Tel Aviv on Thursday morning.

A flight tracking service showed the plane flying over the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf before crossing over the Saudi coastline near the city of Dammam. The plane flew over northern Saudi Arabia and Jordan, and entered the ‘Israeli’-occupied territory north of the Dead Sea.

Another Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Tel Aviv earlier this week took a different route, flying northwest over China, Kazakhstan and Turkey, and entering the ‘Israeli’-occupied airspace from the Mediterranean Sea.

Last month, Saudi Arabia announced it had opened its airspace to all civilian overflights hours before US President Joe Biden became the first US leader to directly fly from the occupied territories to the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia does not yet have official diplomatic relations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime although covert ties have warmed in recent years as Riyadh and its de facto ruler, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have reportedly come to see the Zionist as a strategic partner in the battle against what they both refer to as the Iranian influence in the region.

Although Riyadh declined to sign onto the US-brokered normalization deals between certain Arab regimes and the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity in 2020, it is believed to have given the go-ahead to Bahrain, where it retains decisive influence, to join the normalization agreement alongside the UAE and Morocco.
Comment


Featured Stories
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
4 August 2022
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
4 August 2022
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
3 August 2022
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
3 August 2022
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
3 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
3 August 2022
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
2 August 2022
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
2 August 2022
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
Could Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Spark a War Between China and the US?
By Glenn Diesen
2 August 2022
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
Ex-Soldiers Expose “Israeli” Permit Regime: It’s Not the Carrot and the Stick, It’s the Stick and the Stick
2 August 2022
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan: Chinese Media
1 August 2022
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
The UK-funded ’Black Hole’ Prisons Housing Children in Cells Without Sunlight
By Campbell MacDiarmid
1 August 2022