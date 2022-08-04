Kochavi Visits Gaza Division, Orders ‘Israeli’ Military to Stay Ready, On Alert

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ media outlets reported that the Zionist military’s chief of staff, Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, visited the Gaza Division along with the Gaza Strip border in which he consulted with military officials and ordered the continuation of the state of alertness and readiness.

It was on Thursday morning when Kochavi arrived at the Gaza Division headquarters, were the group of ‘Ashkol’ settlements in the ‘Gaza Envelope’ area are located. His tour was aimed at inspecting on ground the latest intelligence reports amid the ‘Israeli’ alertness fearing a possible military escalation from the Gaza-based resistance groups.Fears among the Zionist establishment as well as settlers remain at the highest level since the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped the Islamic Jihad official in the West Bank Basam al-Saadi.Meanwhile, settlers’ movements will remain endangered. Road restrictions south of the occupation entity will remain in place for the third day in a row.On Wednesday, the Zionist military called up 100 reservists to bolster the Gaza Division to assist in securing the area and keep settlers out of areas that could be targeted by the Islamic Jihad movement, which has in the past fired anti-tank guided missiles toward Zionist occupation vehicles.The Zionist military is also on alert for any rocket fire and has placed its ‘Iron Dome’ missile interception system on alert in order to stop any projectiles.